Beacon Wealthcare LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,408 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

