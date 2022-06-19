Belt Finance (BELT) Trading Down 22.3% This Week

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $196,039.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.03 or 0.01171865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00088140 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

