BENQI (QI) Price Reaches $0.0108

BENQI (QI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $3.51 million and $12.77 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.02044112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00114026 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00094738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013678 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

