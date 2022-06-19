BioPassport Token Achieves Market Cap of $17.29 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and $418,891.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,111.07 or 0.99925847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00122125 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.