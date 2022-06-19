Bismuth (BIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,075.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $840,862.59 and $3,075.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

