BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 21% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $96,491.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,129.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.57 or 0.05422689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00260382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00581218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00074561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00553181 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001189 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

