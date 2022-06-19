BitDAO Market Cap Hits $246.68 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $246.68 million and $42.88 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.02044112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00114026 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00094738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013678 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

