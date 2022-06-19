BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading 64.9% Lower Over Last Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $368.45 million and approximately $15,040.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 64.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

