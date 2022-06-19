BitWhite Price Tops $0.0009 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $31,954.10 and $57,239.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

