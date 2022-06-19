BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0112

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $690,772.06 and approximately $514.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,435,475 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

