BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $152,889.35 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $152,889.35 and approximately $97,844.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,520.35 or 0.99723079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00032990 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00020987 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,316 coins and its circulating supply is 891,528 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.