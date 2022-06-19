BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Boosted by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up 7.4% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.67. 3,797,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

