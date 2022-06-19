Boson Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.41 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $24.28 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00216720 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004678 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000418 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.49 or 0.00400489 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.