Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRZE. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.64.

BRZE stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

