Bremer Bank National Association Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.82. 5,533,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

