Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,226 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 13,955,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,734,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

