Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 2,546 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,316. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

