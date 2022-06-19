Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in PayPal were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $72.90. 17,143,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,211,294. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

