Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.