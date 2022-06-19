Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

