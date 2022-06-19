Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) PT at $74.67

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

