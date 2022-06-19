Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Target Price at $14.73

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 71.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.