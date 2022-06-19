Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$26.07 and a 52 week high of C$65.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -552.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -584.91%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

