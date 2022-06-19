Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.62 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00262872 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000879 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,758,115,462 coins and its circulating supply is 1,556,310,106 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

