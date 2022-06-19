Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CBT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE CBT opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

