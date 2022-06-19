Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NYSE CADE opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 61.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 25.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

