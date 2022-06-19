Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on CM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.