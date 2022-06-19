Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of HEXO from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.14.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 554.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HEXO by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,826,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 205,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HEXO by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145,723 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

