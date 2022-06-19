Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,432 shares of company stock valued at $66,220. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,364,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 357,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

CARA stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $430.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

