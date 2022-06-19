Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.00.
CGJTF opened at $94.05 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cargojet (CGJTF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.