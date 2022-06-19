Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

