Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 723 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.61.

