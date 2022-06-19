Centric Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average of $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

