Ceres (CERES) Price Down 32.8% This Week

Ceres (CERES) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $27.57 or 0.00140469 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $151,946.02 and approximately $341.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.65 or 0.01802052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00093448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

