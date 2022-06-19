CHADS VC Hits Market Capitalization of $604,566.82 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $604,566.82 and $37.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.39 or 0.99881999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00121417 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,277,373 coins and its circulating supply is 45,970,249 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.