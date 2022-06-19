Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $204.13 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.81.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.17.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

