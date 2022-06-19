China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

