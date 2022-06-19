Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON CTG opened at GBX 125 ($1.52) on Thursday. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.55 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.83. The stock has a market cap of £33.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.
About Christie Group (Get Rating)
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
