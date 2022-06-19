Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Reduced by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,120. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

