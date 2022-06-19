CIBC Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.