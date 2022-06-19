CIBC Lowers Largo (NYSE:LGO) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Largo from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of LGO opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Largo has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.22 million. Largo had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Largo will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Largo by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,843,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 853,765 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Largo by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 382,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,939,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Largo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,863,000.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

