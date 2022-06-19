ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $796,293.58

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 16% against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $796,293.58 and $2.21 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

