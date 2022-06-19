Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.26 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002442 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $88.29 million and approximately $37.26 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001871 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00107133 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010657 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000376 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

