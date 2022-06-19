Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.11.

COIN opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $431,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $337,747,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

