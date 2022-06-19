Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

CMA stock opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 398.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

