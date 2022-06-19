Comparing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A Zendesk -16.91% -36.18% -6.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Zendesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.37 -$44.48 million N/A N/A Zendesk $1.34 billion 5.11 -$223.64 million ($2.00) -27.94

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greenidge Generation and Zendesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zendesk 0 8 4 0 2.33

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 741.42%. Zendesk has a consensus target price of $117.18, suggesting a potential upside of 109.74%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Zendesk.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Zendesk on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

