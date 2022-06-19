ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Up 26.0% in May

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 13,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

