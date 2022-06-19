Contrasting Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) & Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) and Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Basilea Pharmaceutica and Avalo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalo Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Avalo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 548.83%. Given Avalo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avalo Therapeutics is more favorable than Basilea Pharmaceutica.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and Avalo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basilea Pharmaceutica $162.08 million N/A -$7.47 million N/A N/A Avalo Therapeutics $5.40 million 10.46 -$84.38 million N/A N/A

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Avalo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and Avalo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A Avalo Therapeutics -1,242.16% -332.13% -100.58%

Risk and Volatility

Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Basilea Pharmaceutica beats Avalo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan. The company also provides Zevtera, an antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. In addition, it engages in developing Derazantinib, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for bile duct cancer, as well as in phase ½ clinical trial for bladder and stomach cancer; and Lisavanbulin, a tumor checkpoint controller drug. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company also engages in developing AVTX-007, a fully human Anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody that is under Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of still's disease, including adult-onset still's disease and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Its products for rare genetic diseases in Phase III clinical trials include AVTX-801, a D-galactose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of phosphoglucomutase 1 deficiency (PGM1), also known as PGM1-CDG; and AVTX-803, a L-fucose substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of LADII, also known as SLC35C1-CDG. The company was formerly known as Cerecor Inc. and changed its name to Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.