Cowen Lowers Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target to $10.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

