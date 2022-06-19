Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBRL. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of CBRL opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after acquiring an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,868,000 after purchasing an additional 155,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,810,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

