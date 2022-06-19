Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Lowered to €10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €10.70 ($11.15) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.96) to €12.40 ($12.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crédit Agricole in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.02) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

